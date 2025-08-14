Mars confirms M&M’s, Skittles and others will have no synthetic dyes in 2026
The Trump administration has gone after synthetic dyes in foods as part of its “Make America Healthy Again” plan
M&M’s, Skittles, and some of the world’s most popular colorful candies will be made without artificial colors in the United States next year.
Candy manufacturer Mars Wrigley North America quietly announced the move last month, saying the products would be made available online across the country.
“Brands that will soon have options made without FD&C colors: M&M’s Chocolate, Skittles Original, Extra Gum Spearmint and Starburst Original fruit chews,” the company said.
Mars Wrigley is slated to announce further commitments to complying with the Trump administration’s push to “Make America Healthy Again.”
“When we have identified fully effective, scalable solutions across the entire portfolio, we will share additional item commitments and timelines,” it said.
