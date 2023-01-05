Covid news - live: UK ‘not prepared for new wave’ as XBB.1.5 cases soar
New variant constitues at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced in UK
The UK is not prepared for another Covid wave, experts are warning, as the spread of “highly infectious” subvariant XBB.1.5 continues in the UK.
University of Warwick virologist Professor Lawrence Young told The Independent that the UK is not at all prepared for another wave if the highly transmissible sub variant continues to spread reapidly.
People have been urged to wear masks and remain at home if feeling unwell as the new variant coronavirus XBB.1.5 has led to concerns about the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The XBB.1.5 is the highly transmissible version of Covid that caused cases to surge in the UK last winter. The variant is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.
People arriving from China into Britain have been asked to present a negative Covid test before entry. However, a Cabinet minister announced that travellers testing positive for coronavirus after arriving from China will not be forced to quarantine.
The UK Department for Health and Social Care said China had been slapped with the new rules because of “a lack of comprehensive health information”, as Chinese state media continue to downplay the severity of the current outbreak.
WHO says China under-reporting Covid data
Mike Ryan, the World Health Organisation’s emergencies director, told a media briefing yesterday that current numbers being published from China under-represent hospital admissions, intensive care unit patients and deaths.
Earlier WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he understood why many countries have imposed testing restrictions on passengers coming from China given the lack of information from the Chinese government about the outbreak.“
WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” he said.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world.
Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus.
On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.
Emily Atkinson reports:
Most common symptoms revealed as UKHSA warns Covid is currently ‘circulating at high levels’
What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant leading a surge in cases
New Covid strains are sparking fresh health concerns across the globe as the world welcomes 2023.
Descendants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant - XBB and XBB.1.5 - have seen a surge in cases in many countries over winter.
But what exactly are they?
Watch here:
New Covid strains are sparking fresh health concerns across the globe as the world welcomes 2023. Descendants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant - XBB and XBB.1.5 - have seen a surge in cases in many countries over winter. But what exactly are they? XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron BA.2 variant, and XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of XBB. Japanese researchers have studied XBB’s characteristics, and results suggest that the subvariant is highly transmissible and has developed resistance to immunity. Countries including the UK, US, China, India, Pakistan and Australia have all reported cases of XBB and XBB.1.5. Sign up for our newsletters.
Cold and flu medicine warning issued by pharmacy chiefs
Pharmacy leaders have warned about a shortage of cough and cold medicines, with some chemists “struggling to obtain the very basic supplies”.
Throat lozenges, cough mixtures and some painkillers are among the over-the-counter medicines in short supply, according to the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies.
The industry group warned of supply issues of both branded and unbranded medicines to treat seasonal illnesses.
Thomas Kingsley writes:
There is a shortage of ‘the very basic’ supplies, says industry group
Is 2023 finally the year this decade gets going for international travellers?
Minutes after midnight on 1 January 2020, I cheerfully tweeted that the new decade would be the best in human history for travellers. All the evidence pointed that way.
Since the start of the Jumbo Jet age half a century earlier, things had only got better. Horizons had relentlessly widened, costs had fallen steadily in real terms and safety had improved almost immeasurably.
The travel business is ever-optimistic, and I paid little heed to a foreign news story The Independent had broken the previous afternoon, which began: “Health chiefs in China are investigating an outbreak of a respiratory illness.”
Simon Calder writes:
Despite the gloom and paralysis in the UK at the start of January, Simon Calder is very optimistic about the years ahead
Biden concerned over China’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the Covid-19 pandemic.
China’s Covid-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there.
It apparently under represents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.
The UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive Leyla Hannbeck has warned that a lack of government planning has led to pharmacies running out of products.
The CEO said: “For example, with cold and flu, we knew some months ago cases were going up and it was anticipated that there would be higher demand for these products.
“So you would have thought that plans would have been in place in terms of managing this with regards to liaising with manufacturers and getting the products in.
”Not being able to access self-care products in pharmacies is leading to more pressure for the NHS, she added.
“What we are seeing, which is concerning, when people go to pharmacies and try and get hold of the products over the counter, particularly for small children, then people start to stress and panic and what we don’t want to happen is for more people to go to their GP or A&E when the NHS is already under a lot of strain,” Ms Hannbeck added.
“It comes back to a broader issue of our supply chain not functioning properly. “And every time there is demand for something – like with Strep A (which saw a spike in demand for antibiotics) cases were going up in October, and then in early December the government said there were no supply issues – when clearly there were supply issues – and then they had to issue a serious shortage protocol which demonstrates that there actually is a supply issue.
“So it becomes trouble shooting rather than having robust plans to sort problems out.”
Pharmacies struggle to provide basic medicines due to lack of planning
The UK Health Security Agency had said that pharmacists are “struggling to obtain the very basic, most common cold and flu medicine.”
Speaking to the PA news agency, chief executive Leyla Hannbeck explained: “This isn’t just the branded medicines, it is also simple things like throat lozenges, cough mixtures or pain killers – particularly the ones that are soluble.
“The demand has been high because this season we’ve seen higher cases of colds and flu and people are obviously trying very hard to look after themselves and making sure that they use the relevant products to manage the symptoms.
“And that has led to a shortage of these products in terms of us not being able to obtain them.”
Ms Hannbeck added: “But this is part of a bigger issue – from HRT to antibiotics to this, we are constantly finding ourselves in a situation when as soon as the demand for something goes up we are struggling with the supply.
“Unfortunately part of that is a lack of planning by officials (at the Department of Health and Social Care) in terms of foreseeing the problems and trying to plan in advance to sort it.”
WHO accuses China of downplaying Covid surge amid ‘risk to life’
The World Health Organisation is “concerned about the risk to life in China” it said on Wednesday as it warned that information from Beijing is not giving an accurate picture of the impact of the coronavirus.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said he understood why many countries have imposed testing restrictions on passengers coming from China given the lack of information from the Chinese government about the outbreak.
“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” he said.
Alastair Jamieson has more:
Figures from Beijing ‘underrepresent true impact on hospitals admissions and deaths’
UK government ‘lack of planning’ to blame for cough medicine shortage
A “lack of planning” from the government is to blame for a shortage of cough and cold medicines, pharmacy leaders have said.
The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies accused the Government of “being in denial” over problems with the supply chain.
It comes as pharmacists reported shortages of common medicines for colds and flu including throat lozenges, cough mixtures and some pain killers.
The UK Health Security Agency has warned that winter illnesses including flu and Covid-19 continue to circulate at “high levels”.
As a result, officials urged people to keep children with a fever off school and urged unwell adults to wear face masks to stem the spread of infections.
Chief executive Leyla Hannbeck told the PA news agency: “Pharmacists are struggling to obtain the very basic, most common cold and flu medicine.
“This isn’t just the branded medicines, it is also simple things like throat lozenges, cough mixtures or pain killers - particularly the ones that are soluble.
“The demand has been high because this season we’ve seen higher cases of colds and flu and people are obviously trying very hard to look after themselves and making sure that they use the relevant products to manage the symptoms.
“And that has led to a shortage of these products in terms of us not being able to obtain them.”
