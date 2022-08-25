Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

28 million adults in England haven’t been to an NHS dentist in two years

Just 36.9 of the adult population went to the dentist at some point over the last 24 months, the latest figures show

Samuel Lovett
Thursday 25 August 2022 12:03
Comments
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 28 million adults in England haven’t seen an NHS dentist over the past two years, new data show.

The latest annual report on NHS dental activity, which runs from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2022, shows that 16.4 million adults went to the dentist at some point over the last 24 months — equivalent to 36.9 per cent of the adult population.

This is a drop of 1.7 million compared to this time last year, according to the data.

Recommended

It comes after a BBC survey of nearly 7,000 NHS dental practices in the UK found that 91 per cent are unable to accept new adult patients.

Those who are accepted are facing waits of up to five years to get registered, the research showed.

The latest NHS data also shows that 5.6 million children were seen by an NHS dentist in the 12 months up to 30 June 2022.

Some 24.6 million courses of treatment were delivered over this period — an increase of 120 per cent compared to the previous year.

David Pye, director at independent consultancy Broadstone, said: “Oral health is essential to our overall health and wellbeing so the collapsing number of patients accessing NHS dental services is a ticking time bomb.

“Issues like cavities and gum diseases may seem minor but they cause persistent pain and misery while they can also contribute to far more serious health issues like heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.”

Last week, Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak pledged to launch a pilot scheme that will allow children under 11 to get dental check-ups at school.

Mr Sunak said: “NHS dentistry is under unprecedented pressure with people unable to get the treatment they need, leaving them in pain or forced to fork out thousands for private care.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

“My five point plan will be activated on day one to free up dentistry professionals to do their jobs, encourage NHS trained dentists to stay in the NHS, and focus on prevention as that is always better than the cure.

Recommended

“As prime minister, I’ll be focused on getting the British people more bang for our buck from our NHS.”

The British Dental Association says 3,000 dentists have moved away from NHS dentistry work entirely since the start of the pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in