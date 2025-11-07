Patients told to test at home to free up NHS hospital appointments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patients across England are set to gain direct access to specialist care via the NHS App, as dozens of new pilot schemes aim to streamline healthcare and ease pressure on hospitals.

This initiative, encompassing 45 pilots across 37 trusts, is projected by the government to free up 500,000 hospital appointments annually once fully implemented.

Officials believe allowing patients to self-report vital health data, such as blood pressure and oxygen levels, through technology could significantly reduce strain on the health service, particularly ahead of winter.

The schemes will primarily focus on five key specialisms: ear, nose, and throat (ENT), gastroenterology, respiratory medicine, urology, and cardiology.

Patients will utilise the NHS App to complete necessary forms and questionnaires, negating the need for in-person hospital visits.

Additionally, individuals with long-term conditions can undergo routine tests locally, with specialists reviewing results remotely.

open image in gallery A shift to remote monitoring could free up 500,000 hospital appointments a year once fully rolled out, according to the Government ( PA )

This expansion of remote care coincides with a world-first NHS trial exploring remote support for motor neurone disease patients.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Patients expect care fit for the 21st century and that’s what I’m determined to deliver.

“This is a government that puts the NHS and patients first as our record investment in the service shows.

“Using tech to bring care closer to home frees up hospital appointments for those who truly need them and makes life simpler for everyone.

“That’s our mission: care that’s easier, faster, and always within reach.

“Through innovative approaches like this and NHS Online – which will digitally connect patients to expert clinicians anywhere in England – we are building a smarter NHS all while easing pressures on busy hospitals and stretched staff.”

One pilot, being carried out in Leeds, will allow men who have been treated for prostate cancer to provide regular updates to doctors on the NHS App.

Chiara De Biase, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, described the trial as “a really exciting development”.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the new pilot schemes aim to put the NHS and patients first ( Getty Images )

“The impact that a prostate cancer diagnosis can have on a man’s psychological and physical wellbeing is often underestimated,” she said.

“This shows the NHS is harnessing technology to enable more personalised support and gives men the power to navigate this complex disease, a mission we are passionate about at Prostate Cancer UK.”

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will use the app to slash missed appointments by enabling patients to outline access needs such as transport or interpreters ahead of time.

Elsewhere, at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, digital pre-appointment questionnaires will be introduced for people with suspected respiratory conditions to speed up initial appointments and reduce the need for unnecessary follow-ups.

Ian Eardley, national clinical director for elective care at NHS England, said: “Right across the country the NHS is harnessing the latest technology to ensure people can get the care they need more quickly and conveniently, and closer to home.

“Remote monitoring enables vital information to be shared more easily and efficiently between patients and their health teams – allowing people to get the support they need without an unnecessary trip to hospital.”

Meanwhile, the NHS trial on MND will look at the benefits of remotely monitoring and adjusting portable ventilators used by people with the condition.

open image in gallery Self-reporting health information such as blood pressure and oxygen levels using technology could help reduce pressure on the health service ahead of winter, officials said ( PA Wire )

It will involve more than 250 patients with MND.

Sally Hughes, director of services and partnerships at the MND Association, said: “Increased support and digital monitoring will make it easier for people with MND to choose to receive expert care from the comfort of their own homes – reducing the burden of travel and helping them live better for longer.”

The trial will be led by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the University of Sheffield and will involve trusts across England.

Dr Esther Hobson, honorary consultant neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and senior lecturer in neurology at the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re making the most of existing technology to make it as easy as possible for NHS staff and their patients to get the benefits without extra burden.

“We’re especially interested in the experiences of people who find it hard to access NHS care to make sure everyone can get the benefits.”