Ambulance strikes next week have been suspended after ministers offered NHS staff a five per cent rise in a move that could bring an end to walkouts by nurses and paramedics, The Independent has learned.

Ministers offered a 5.2 per cent rise to nurses, paramedics, 999 call handlers and other health staff after originally saying they could not go beyond 3.5 per cent.

Staff have also been offered two one-off bonuses for this year. The offer covers all NHS staff except doctors, who are on a different contract.

Unions will meet later this afternoon to discuss the offer, The Independent has been told, with negotiations still ongoing.

It comes after chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government wants to “come to a fair deal on pay” to resolve public sector strikes, adding that he hoped a resolution was close.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether there could be more money for nurses and ambulance workers, Mr Hunt said: “We don’t have an agreement yet, so I can’t tell you what the quantum is. I am hopeful we will have an agreement. I think we’ve had some very positive discussions but let’s see where it ends up today.”

Pressed on whether more than the 3.5 per cent rise recommended for 2023/24 by the Department of Health and Social Care could be agreed, he added: “All I will say is, if the government says we will do a different deal, we will find a way to pay for it. Yes, we would like to settle these disputes.”

Strikes from nurses and ambulance workers were put on pause two weeks ago after the government agreed to open negotiations on pay. Unions have been meeting the government and today were offered a new deal.

The Independent understands unions have been offered a two per cent one-off payment award for all staff for 2022-23, as well as a second “covid recovery bonus” which will range from 1.5 per cent for the highest paid and 6.2 per cent for the lowest.

The second part of the offer is a pay uplift of 5.2 per cent for 2023-24. The government has also pledged a series of “non-pay measures” to support the NHS workforce, including support for nursing staff, money towards career development and tackling violence.

One source said unions have until 2pm this afternoon to decide. However, if accepted, the unions will then have to put the offer to their members to vote on.

The Independent understands that under the offer for 2022-23 a new nurse, working at pay band 5, would get a one-off payment of £1,891, £1,934 or £2,009. This band would then see increases in their annual salary for 2023-24 of £1,352, £1,459 or £1,647.

The Royal College of Nursing, Unison, Unite, GMB and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy are among the 14 unions which have been in negotiations with the government over the last two weeks.

Since December the NHS has seen multiple strikes from nurses and ambulance workers over pay. The government has previously indicated it could only afford a 3.5 per cent pay increase for NHS staff.

The RCN initially was calling for a 19 per cent pay rise to address real terms pay cuts, however, this year indicated unions would settle for 10 per cent.

Unison and GMB members in Scotland are currently voting on a new offer from the Scottish Government which would see an average pay uplift of 6.5 per cent for 2023-24.

The latest offer for England comes after a three day strike by junior doctors this week. This group, represented by The British Medical Association and the Hospital Consultant and Specialists Association, were not part of the negotiation with other unions.

Negotiations between doctors’ unions and the government have yet to be opened.