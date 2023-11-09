NHS waiting list hits record 7.8 million high

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The NHS waiting list has hit a record high of 7.77 million, new official figures show.

This figure is up slightly from 7.75 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Some 10,201 people in England are estimated to have been waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September, up from 8,998 at the end of August.

The Government and NHS England set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than 18 months by April this year, excluding exceptionally complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

NHS England said responding to the latest data that the waiting list was made up of people waiting for scans, checks and operations with some waiting for more than one treatment.

In a new analysis published on Thursday, it said the number of individual people on the waiting list was in reality 6.5 million.

In a letter to healthcare leaders yesterday NHS England told them to reduce the target to recover the national backlog and reprioritised £800 million of the national budget. The NHS authority said this had been done with the government’s agreement to relieve pressures and mitigate costs created by industrial action.

It said: “The impact of the more than 40 days of industrial action this financial year has created unavoidable financial costs that we estimate to be around £1 billion, with an equivalent loss of elective activity.”

Meanwhile, A&E pressures increased in October with 548,000 emergency admissions that month - up 8 per cent on October last year. Overall 1,334,000 people attended A&E.

Overall, 152,000 people waited more than 12 hours from arrival at A&E to be seen, treated or discharged.

Some 70.2 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 71.6 per cent in September. The figure hit a record low of 65.2 per cent in December 2022.

The NHS recovery plan sets a target of March 2024 for 76 per cent of patients attending A&E to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Dr Tim Cooksley, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “With a sense of tragic inevitability, the performance data shows a spiral of decline that will mean patients will endure long waits, degrading corridor care and inevitable harm over the upcoming winter months.

“We are imminently in, and many hospitals are already experiencing, a further chaotic and dangerous situation to which there is no easy solution. There was an increase in delays of more than 12 hours in emergency departments which is truly terrible for patients.”

More to follow...