Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

New NHS data reveals how best to avoid A&E waits

Figures show busiest times and day for departments across England in 2021-2022

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 21 September 2022 13:41
Comments
<p>New NHS data shows the number of patients and percentage of waits over four hours across England</p>

New NHS data shows the number of patients and percentage of waits over four hours across England

(AFP via Getty Images)

New NHS data has revealed the scale of long waits for A&E across England and how patients could best try to avoid them.

The comprehensive figures show the number of attendances and percentage seen within four hours - an NHS target - in the year up to spring.

The dataset also shows what days and times were the busiest for A&E departments across the country.

Overall, the number of attendances shot back up to pre-pandemic levels, rising to around 24 million compared to 17 million.

Around 77 per cent of patients were seen within four hours - down from 87 per cent the year before.

Have you been affected by long waits in A&E? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

Patients arriving late at night and in the early hours of the morning tended to have to wait longer than at other times during the 2021-2022 period.

Around half of those who arrived between 11pm and 5am had to wait for more than four hours, according to NHS data for England, while around 6 per cent were seen in an hour or less. This was the worst time period for waits in the year up to spring.

The situation improved each hour until mid-morning, after which patients started to have to wait longer again.

Patients tended to be seen quickest at 9am, with 23 per cent seen within four hours, followed by 8am, when the figure rose slightly to 24 per cent.

Recommended

Waits were longer after midday, with 31 per cent waiting for more than four hours, and longer still after 5pm, when around 40 per cent faced this wait.

The new NHS dataset also shows the busiest times and days of the week for A&E last year.

The largest number of patients filed into emergency departments on Mondays: 3.6 million in total and around quarter of a million more than on Tuesdays, the next busiest day.

Late morning on Mondays saw the greatest influx of patients out of any other time and day, with 272,631 attending A&E at 11am.

Around 4am on Wednesdays and Fridays was the quietest time for England A&Es, when just over 30,000 patients came through the doors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in