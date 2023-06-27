Nurses strikes to end as union fails to get enough votes for further action

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHS nurse strikes are set to be ended after the Royal College of Nursing failed to reach the threshold needed to hold further action.

The union confirmed just 43 per cent of members returned a ballot, meaning the union did not meet the 50 per cent needed to hold fresh walkouts.

To meet the legal threshold the RCN would have needed 140,000 members to return a vote, and only received 122,000. Of those who voted it said more than 100,000 - 84 per cent - voted in favour of taking action.

The RCN launched its first ballot over strike action last year and after meeting the threshold held several walk outs between December and March.

As that strike mandate only lasted six months it was forced to launch a new ballot in May before carrying out any further walk outs.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, Pat Cullen, in an email to members, said: “To every one of you who took part, whether by voting or encouraging others to, thank you. We have so much to be proud of.

“While the vast majority of members who returned their ballot papers voted in favour of strike action, we did not meet the 50% turnout threshold necessary for us to be able to take further strike action.

“While this will be disappointing for many of you, the fight for the fair pay and safe staffing that our profession, our patients, and our NHS deserve, is far from over.”

Ms Cullen said she was set to meet the prime minister Rishi Sunak today.

The union was forced to launch a new ballot over strike action last month after its members voted to reject the pay deal offered by the government which will see workers get a 5 per cent pay rise this year and two one-off payments for last year.

The RCN was among a handful of unions whose members voted against the deal, however following a majority vote from other unions in favour, the deal has been applied to all NHS workers on the agenda for change contracts.

The Society of Radiologists which also voted against the pay deal is set to close its ballot for strike action tomorrow.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS hospitals said: “Leaders will be grateful for the certainty that the result of the RCN ballot brings and will be pleased to have a full cohort of nursing staff available as we head into winter.

“However, while the vote has resulted in no more strikes, we must not overlook the concerns and conditions nurses are working in. With 112,000 vacancies in the NHS and large numbers of nurses continuing to leave the service, the government must do all it in can to address workforce shortages by implementing a fully funded and long overdue workforce plan, so nurses and other health staff can feel supported in delivering essential care to their patients.”

A DHSC spokesperson said: “More than 1 million eligible NHS staff are receiving their pay rise and one-off payments this month, with an experienced nurse receiving over £5,100 in extra pay across last year and this year. We are committed to supporting nurses to continue to progress and develop, including as part of the upcoming NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.

“We hope other unions who remain in dispute with the government recognise it is time to stop industrial action and move forward together.”