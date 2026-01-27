Warning issued over snow shovelling after three deaths in Pennsylvania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The arduous task of clearing snow following a significant winter storm can pose a severe risk to heart health, with officials in Pennsylvania reporting three fatalities linked to snow removal activities over the weekend. All victims were aged between 60 and 84.

Shovelling snow is an intensely strenuous activity; studies indicate that even brief periods can push the heart to the same exertion levels as a rigorous workout. This strain is compounded by cold temperatures, which cause blood vessels, including those supplying the heart, to constrict. This constriction elevates blood pressure, significantly increasing the likelihood of a heart attack, stroke or cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

The danger is particularly acute for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, those who have previously suffered a heart attack, older adults and people with risk factors such as high blood pressure or cholesterol.

Even seemingly healthy individuals can be vulnerable to the combined effects of heavy exertion in cold conditions, especially if they are typically sedentary. The Lehigh County coroner's office has urged residents to take frequent breaks and avoid overexertion.

The danger is particularly acute for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions. ( AP Photo/George Walker IV )

The heart association advises that if you have to shovel, go slow and try to push the snow instead of lifting and throwing it. It also urges people to learn common warning signs of a heart attack and to call 911 if they experience them.

More than 800,000 power outages were reported nationwide Monday morning, with more than 150,000 of them in the Nashville, Tennessee, area, according to poweroutage.com. About 140,000 remained without power in hard-hit Mississippi, and 115,000 more in icy Louisiana.

After a sleepless night in Iuka, Mississippi, Adrian Ronca-Hohn said he awoke Monday to what looked "like a war zone.”

“We couldn’t go 10 seconds without hearing what sounded like a gunshot," the 23-year-old football coach said of falling trees and branches. “You’d hear a pop, a hard pop, and you’d hear the whistle of it falling, and then it would crash to the ground and just kind of explode.”