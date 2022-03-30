The avoidable deaths of more than 200 mothers and babies in maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust were never challenged by those responsible for holding the service to account, an inquiry has found.

Inquiry chair Donna Ockenden said it is “astounding” that for two decades the trust was allowed to repeatedly fail patients during what became the largest maternity scandal in NHS history.

A damning report published on Wednesday, which covers 1,486 clinical incidents that largely took place between 2000 and 2019, said babies died during birth and shortly after due to a culture of a “reluctance to perform caesarean sections.”

It is the largest report into the maternity failings to date and comes two years after The Independent revealed more than a dozen women and more than 40 babies died during childbirth at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust because of a culture that denied women choice.

The inquiry found there were a total of 295 avoidable baby deaths or brain damage cases as a result of poor maternity care, including 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and 84 cases of brain damage.

It said nine mothers had also died as a result of avoidable poor care. Concerns were raised about a further three deaths, although it was determined care had not been a factor in these outcomes.

Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt, who ordered the inquiry in 2017 when he was health secretary, said on Wednesday the numbers were "worse" than he could have imagined and he hoped the report would be "a wake up call".

The report chair Donna Ockenden said: “Throughout our final report we have highlighted how failures in care were repeated from one incident to the next. For example, ineffective monitoring of fetal growth and a culture of reluctance to perform caesarean sections resulted in many babies dying during birth or shortly after their birth. In many cases, mother and babies were left with life-long conditions as a result of their care and treatment.

“The reasons for these failures are clear. There were not enough staff, there was a lack of ongoing training, there was a lack of effective investigation and governance at the Trust and a culture of not listening to the families involved. There was a tendency of the Trust to blame mothers for their poor outcomes, in some cases even for their own deaths.

“What is astounding is that for more than two decades these issues have not been challenged internally and the Trust was not held to account by external bodies. This highlights that systemic change is needed locally, and nationally, to ensure that care provided to families is always professional and compassionate, and that teams from ward to board are aware of and accountable for the values and standards that they should be upholding

The report covers 1,486 clinical incidents, most of which took place between 2000 and 2019 (PA)

In recommendations she has said NHS England must commit to a multi-year investment plan for maternity workforce with minimum staffing levels to be agreed nationally and locally.

She said NHS trusts must be held accountable for the maternity care they provide.

Recommendations also said NHS trust boards must create regular reports and reviews and all hospitals should have a patient safety specialist dedicated to maternity services.

The report also covers more than 60 recommendations for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.

The report says: “Post-mortem examinations must be conducted by expert pathologists in maternity and all learning must be introduced into clinical practice within six months of the investigation concluding. Investigations when a mother dies must be timely and treated as urgent and vital rather than families having to chase up trusts for conclusions as we have seen.”

Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies, who have campaigned for years over the poor care, lost their daughter Kate hours after her birth in March 2009.

The trust noted the death but described it as a “no harm” event, although an inquest jury later ruled Kate’s death could have been avoided. The trust still insisted its care had been in line with national guidelines.

Rhiannon Davies campaigned for years over poor care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (PA)

Another couple who have led the campaign for safer care are Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, whose daughter Pippa died in 2016 from a Group B Strep infection. A year later, a coroner ruled her death could have been avoided.

A criminal investigation into what happened at the trust is being carried out by West Mercia Police.

Ms Ockenden also calls for all hospitals to ensure doctors review all postnatal readmissions and unwell postnatal women.

Last week NHS England announced £127 million for maternity services however the review team said this falls “significantly” short of the £200-350 million recommended by the Health and Social Care Select Committee in June 2021.

Ms Ockenden added: “A death of a mother or baby, or a birth incident which results in an injury should never be ignored. Thorough and timely expert investigations have to be undertaken which result in meaningful actions that improve quality of care, diagnosis and processes going forward.

“There should never again be a review of this scale, in both numbers, and the length of years across which these concerns remained hidden. I pay tribute to all the families that have been involved in this review and thank them for working with me and my team.

“The legacy of this review should be a maternity service across England that is appropriately funded, well-staffed, trained, motivated and compassionate and willing to learn from failings in care. “

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “Donna Ockenden’s report paints a tragic and harrowing picture of repeated failures in care over two decades, and I am deeply sorry to all the families who have suffered so greatly.

“Since the initial report was published in 2020 we have taken steps to invest in maternity services and grow the workforce, and we will make the changes that are needed so that no families have to go through this pain again.

“I would like to thank Donna Ockenden and her whole team for their work throughout this long and distressing inquiry, as well as all the families who came forward to tell their stories.”

A spokesperson for charity Babylife line said: “This important report tells the tragic stories of what nearly 1,600 families have had to endure due to poor standards of maternity care, and we owe it to them to act now to ensure that every mother, birthing person, and their babies have the safest and best care.

We welcome its urgent pursuit of change in maternity services – not just locally at Shrewsbury and Telford, but nationally.There have been many reports before it asking for funding, asking for systems to change, and asking for standardisation and guidance to achieve best practice – it is not acceptable that themes in poor standards of care are repeating. Families need to be heard as soon as something happens, staff need to be supported with safer levels of staffing and the right training, and for that to happen budgets need to be increased.”

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust said: “Today’s report is deeply distressing, and we offer our wholehearted apologies for the pain and distress caused by our failings as a Trust.

“We have a duty to ensure that the care we provide is safe, effective, high quality, and delivered always with the needs and choices of women and families at its heart.

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment of my colleagues, we have delivered every one of the actions we were asked to lead following the first Ockenden Report, and we owe it to those families we failed, those we care for today and in the future to continue to make improvements so we are delivering excellent care for the communities that we serve.”

