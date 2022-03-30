Shrewsbury inquiry - latest: Victims await report into largest maternity scandal in NHS history
Follow updates as publication of Shewsbury maternity scandal inquiry approaches
A major report is set to be published into what has been called the largest maternity scandal in NHS history.
Families of babies who died or were left seriously disabled due to mistakes at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are awaiting the findings, which are due to be published on Wednesday.
An independent review into the Shewsbury maternity scandal, led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, has examined more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care over a number of years, making it the largest inquiry into a single NHS service to date.
It comes afterThe Independent revealed the full scale of harm - including dozens of baby deaths - at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in 2019.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry set to be published today.
