Liveupdated1648620669

Shrewsbury inquiry - latest: Victims await report into largest maternity scandal in NHS history

Follow updates as publication of Shewsbury maternity scandal inquiry approaches

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 30 March 2022 07:11
Comments
<p>The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is run by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, which is at the centre of the inquiry</p>

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is run by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, which is at the centre of the inquiry

(Getty Images)

A major report is set to be published into what has been called the largest maternity scandal in NHS history.

Families of babies who died or were left seriously disabled due to mistakes at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are awaiting the findings, which are due to be published on Wednesday.

An independent review into the Shewsbury maternity scandal, led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, has examined more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care over a number of years, making it the largest inquiry into a single NHS service to date.

It comes afterThe Independent revealed the full scale of harm - including dozens of baby deaths - at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in 2019.

1648620362

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry set to be published today.

Zoe Tidman30 March 2022 07:06

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in