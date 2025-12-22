Super flu or a cold? Here are the key symptoms to look out for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Health Service is bracing for intensified pressure next week as a planned resident doctors’ strike coincides with a significant surge in flu cases across England.

New figures reveal an average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up 18 per cent from 2,660 the previous week.

The rise in influenza, alongside prevalent common colds, poses a challenge for distinguishing between the two illnesses during the colder months.

Understanding the key differences is crucial for safeguarding personal and family health throughout winter.

Here’s what to know.

What causes the flu and what causes a cold?

Colds and flu are both respiratory illnesses, but are caused by different viruses.

“Colds are primarily caused by viruses, with rhinovirus being the most common culprit,” says Dr Naveed Asif, GP at The London General Practice.

“Whereas, the flu is specifically caused by influenza viruses, primarily types A and B.”

That means it is possible to have a cold and flu at the same time.

“Both have peaks during the cold season and can run your immune system down, making you susceptible to further infections,” Dr Asif says.

Do colds and flu spread in the same way?

“Both the common cold and the flu are highly contagious respiratory illnesses spread through direct contact and respiratory droplets,” says Dr Asif.

“Transmission occurs when virus-laden droplets are expelled during coughing, sneezing, or talking, landing in the mouths or noses of nearby individuals. In poorly ventilated situations, these droplets can travel longer distances.

“Infection can also occur by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face.”

What are the main symptoms and how can you tell a cold from flu?

“A common cold usually causes a runny or blocked nose, sneezing, a sore throat, mild cough and mild fatigue,” explains Dr Claire Agathou, GP and co-founder of the A–Z General Practice at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK.

“Meanwhile, flu typically causes a sudden onset of fever, severe tiredness and weakness, muscle and joint aches, a headache, a dry cough, chills (feeling shivery and sweats), a loss of appetite and sometimes diarrhoea.

“The key difference is that flu tends to come on suddenly and much more severely, whereas cold symptoms are milder and develop more gradually.”

Can colds and flu lead to other illnesses or complications?

“While colds are usually mild and self-limiting, both colds and flu can lead to complications such as sinusitis, ear infections, chest infections, and worsening of underlying health conditions,” says Dr Agathou.

“Flu can cause pneumonia, hospital admission, and serious illness in vulnerable groups. However, even those who are normally well can become very unwell so it’s important to contact your GP promptly to discuss your symptoms if you feel unwell or are concerned about your symptoms.”

Is flu treated and managed in a different way to a cold?

“Both are mainly managed with rest, fluids and symptom relief such as paracetamol,” says Dr Agathou.

“However, in higher-risk groups, antiviral medication may be prescribed for flu if started early.

“Antibiotics are not effective for either unless there is a secondary bacterial infection.”

Is the recovery period usually longer for a cold or flu?

“A cold usually settles within seven to 10 days, but flu recovery often takes one to two weeks, with fatigue sometimes lasting longer,” says Dr Agathou.

Can flu and colds be prevented in similar ways?

“The single most effective protection against flu is the annual flu vaccine, particularly for vulnerable groups, but other preventive steps for both flu and a common cold include regular handwashing and staying home when unwell,” says Dr Agathou.

“I’d also recommend avoiding touching the face, covering any coughs and sneezes and making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated.”

Who is eligible for the flu vaccine in the UK?

“The free NHS flu vaccine is offered annually to adults aged 65 and over, pregnant women, children aged 2-3 years and school-aged children (reception years to Year 11), people aged six months to 64 years with eligible long-term conditions, people with learning disabilities, carers, frontline health and social care workers, and care home residents and staff,” says Dr Agathou.

“Household contacts of immunocompromised individuals are also eligible.

“However, people who are not eligible for a free NHS vaccine can still access the flu jab privately. If you are unsure, speak to your GP or local pharmacist.”