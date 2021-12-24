Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Most important symptoms are no longer continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell

Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 24 December 2021 10:17
Comments
<p>Photograph shows the Covid-19 Symptom Study app, developed by health science company ZOE, on a smartphone</p>

Photograph shows the Covid-19 Symptom Study app, developed by health science company ZOE, on a smartphone

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis.

The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.

They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of new confirmed Covid cases.

The incidence figures in the analysis are based on reports from around 840,000 weekly contributors and the fraction of new symptomatic users who received positive swab tests.

Recommended

Although preliminary data suggested infections with Omicron are milder with fewer hospitalisations compared to the other variants of the coronavirus, as the number of new infections has nearly doubled every two to three days, experts are worried about the pressure the “explosion” of cases would put on the NHS.

“The number of new symptomatic cases has exploded over the last week,” Tim Spector, an epidemiologist and lead scientist on the ZOE app study, said in a statement.

While the figures paint a worrying picture, preliminary data of around 2,500 probable cases reported on the ZOE app suggested that Omicron is milder than Delta, the scientists said.

“However, this highly transmissible variant will infect many more people before the year is out. To help us slow the spread, my advice continues to be: avoid gathering indoors, and, if you are meeting up with people, check everyone is free of cold symptoms, test yourself just before and get fully vaccinated,” Dr Spector said.

Based on the preliminary data from the study, researchers said the most important Covid symptoms are no longer a new continuous cough, a high temperature or loss of taste or smell.

For most people, an infection with the Omicron variant will feel much more like the common cold, “starting with a sore throat, runny nose and a headache,” the scientists said

“We need to change public messaging urgently to save lives as half of people with cold-like symptoms now have Covid,” Dr Spector added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in