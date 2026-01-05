Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Price of Wegovy weight loss pills revealed as they go on sale for first time

Novo Nordisk is launching the weight loss pills in the U.S. from today

FDA greenlights first weight loss pill of its kind

Denmark's Novo Nordisk will offer its 1.5 and 4 milligram Wegovy weight loss pills at $149 per month to self-paying patients in the United States from January 5, it said on Monday.

It will from the same date offer the highest doses of the drug pill, of 9 and 25 milligram, at $299 per month, it said on its website.

The price for the 4 milligram dose will rise to $199 per month from April 15, it said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 22 approved the pill, giving Novo Nordisk a leg up as it looks to regain lost ground from rival Eli Lilly.

The semaglutide pills contain the same active ingredient as injectable Wegovy and Ozempic, and will be sold under the brand name Wegovy. Novo Nordisk already sells an oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes, Rybelsus.

The semaglutide pills contain the same active ingredient as injectable Wegovy and Ozempic
The semaglutide pills contain the same active ingredient as injectable Wegovy and Ozempic (Getty Images)

The U.S. regulators approval of the the pill version of Wegovy marked the first time a daily oral medication was green-lit to treat obesity.

The change is expected to drive even further adoption of the already widely popular GLP-1 class of drugs and help fight chronic obesity around the world.

“We now have injectable-like efficacy in a once-daily pill,” David Moore, executive vice president of Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk’s U.S. operations, told The Wall Street Journal at the time. “And that’s a change from where we’ve been

Some have avoided weight loss jabs due to the higher cost of injections, which can be priced at upwards of $1,000 per month, as well as issues with insurance and fear of needles. There are hopes the introduction of more affordable pills could open up the drugs to a wider market.

“This is a meaningful step forward in the field,” Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist who runs a weight loss clinic in Cary, North Carolina, told NBC News. “It won’t replace injectables, but it broadens our tool kit in an important way.”

“Pills are familiar, non-intimidating and fit more naturally into most people’s routines,” he added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in