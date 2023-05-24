Get help paying your bills with targeted cost-of-living support
Rising bills and the increasing price of many essential goods and services have put a strain on household budgets.
But even in challenging economic times, there is help at hand.
The government has stepped in to provide support for people across the country in a number of ways.
Over the past year, households received help with their energy bills, with most households automatically receiving £400 off between October 2022 and March 2023 to act as a cushion through the winter.
Households that have a traditional prepayment meter should have received vouchers, which need to be redeemed at a top-up point. These can be redeemed at a Post Office or PayPoint, with details indicated clearly on each voucher.
Vouchers expire after 90 days: if your voucher does expire, it can be reissued, but all vouchers must be redeemed by 30 June 2023.
The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which has been in place since October, has also protected customers from increases in energy costs by automatically limiting the amount you can be charged per unit of gas or electricity. The EPG has been extended at the same level until the end of June.
That means due to the Energy Price Guarantee and Energy Bills Support Scheme the government has covered around half of a typical household energy bill this winter, with a saving of around £1500 up until the end of June.
That is not all that is being done. Those on means tested benefits will automatically receive £900 in cost of living payments (split into three payments across the next 12 months). Additionally, automatic payments worth £150 for eligible disabled people will be paid in the summer and £150 for pensioners who usually receive Winter Fuel Payments in November.
And there are more than 40 schemes aimed at providing wider cost of living support. The government’s Help for Households website provides more information on these, as well as eligibility criteria.
By taking small and practical measures, individuals can significantly lower the cost of day-to-day life – and also reduce energy consumption.
Nicole Ratcliffe lives in Manchester with her husband and their two young daughters, aged seven and three. As well as support from government cost-of-living schemes, she has found a number of ways to keep the bills down.
“It seems silly to waste money to heat the house when you can put an extra layer on, and when it came to the girls I would just put a jumper on them, so they didn’t really notice,” she explains.
“We’re not really talking to them about saving money at their age and we want them to be comfortable, so we made a bit of a game of it, and all of us have our own blankets for snuggling up and watching TV. What’s funny now is that, as the warmer weather comes in and we don’t really need them, the girls still want ‘their’ blankets to cuddle up in.”
Smart meters are another way of keeping tabs on the energy bills. Nicole says: “We were really keen to get a smart meter, because we had no idea how much our bills would be, but it made sense to know what energy we were using and where to cut back as much as we could, especially over the winter when we might automatically put the heating on. It’s a good way of knowing exactly what you’re using, very quickly.”
Kirsty Devine, who lives in Halifax with her husband and 15-year-old son, has also found a combination of government support and making changes around the home is helping to keep the costs down.
“We fill up the washing machine before using it – we used to do half loads but once you realise each costs you, you fill it up! And we wash everything but towels and beddings at 30C,” she said.
“We used to use our tumble dryer all the time, but they cost so much so we bought an extra airer so we could spread the washing out and dry it quicker.”
Find out more about energy saving tips and the government support to help with the cost of living at gov.uk/helpforhouseholds