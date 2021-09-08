High streets across the UK are welcoming back customers for the first time in months with Covid-secure measures that allow shoppers, drinkers and restaurant-goers to safely begin returning to normality.

While the rules easing means people can now visit their favourite local shop or book a long-awaited hair cut, it is vital that the public sticks to the rules, including following the “Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air” guidelines both in indoor and outdoor settings.

Businesses are also being urged to ensure they are continuing to observe best practice when it comes to Covid measures – actions that will give their customers greater confidence to pay them a visit.

Scott Leather, general manager of the Beehive pub in Cheltenham, said 2020 was a “year like no other” but he is optimistic about the future.

“In just a short couple of weeks, locals have enjoyed that first glorious pint of draught beer,” he said.

The Beehive pub in Cheltenham said it had been the ‘rockiest 12 months in its history’ (Beehive Pub)

“After months of not being able to see loved ones and friends, our pub is back to do what it does best – bringing everyone together under one roof in a safe environment. Being cooped up in the same house with family, getting out to the pub and socialising with others is what most locals have missed the most in lockdown!

“We hope that in a short period of time, we and our customers can look forward to a busy, sunny summer season ahead.”

Keith Mellen, director and co-founder of Anne Veck Oxford, an award-winning hair salon, expressed a similar desire to welcome customers back.

“Everyone has been just itching to get back to work and see our lovely customers again,” he said.

“We have been rigorous about Covid measures and have followed government guidelines to the letter.

“Of course we wear masks and visors, have barriers in between styling positions and at reception, clean up continuously, use hand cleanser and have stopped offering hot drinks and magazines. Towels and gowns are now used once only and fortunately these are bio-degradable.”

He added: “Customers are delighted to be able to visit the salon again and so many tell us so, face to face and in our online reviews. Many are going for big restyles whilst others have learnt to love their natural hair colour (eg grey!) and are sticking with it- whilst following our advice on how to make it is beautiful as possible of course!”

Important steps customers can take when visiting the high street include following one-way systems, adhering to any limitations on capacity and checking in via a smart phone.

A two-metre social distance should still be maintained where possible and contactless payments are encouraged to avoid unnecessary hand contact.

Businesses should advise customers to follow these rules with clear signage, rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures and briefings for staff on what to do, including getting tested regularly.

Meurig Jones, location manager of Portmeirion Village in Wales, said a number of new measures had been introduced to keep visitors safe, including controls on the flow of visitors and hand sanitiser stationed outside every shop.

Portmeirion, a tourist village in north Wales ( )

Commenting on the reopening, he said: “If I could do cartwheels, I would! When we saw the first trickle of people coming back last month, it was lovely. Portmeirion needs people here, it’s lovely but it isn’t what it should be without people appreciating it.

“We initially thought we’d be opening in June but when we brought it forward to May, people were grabbing the chance to come here and we’re three-quarters full already. We’re looking forward to having people here to enjoy the place. It’s lovely, colourful and inspiring but it needs people for it to come to life.”

Ciara Ohartghaile, who runs the Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle Northern Ireland, has also embraced the new way of operating.

“Because of there being more takeaway we’ve had to invest in packaging, and we want to only use compostable, and I’m surrounded by boxes of boxes,” she said.

“It’s strange because everybody is going to open at the same time, but we’re so lucky as our customers are so loyal.”

Caroline Sanderson, who runs Ego Hair and Beauty in Inverness, has followed a “massive list” of changes to her business to ensure it is Covid secure.

“There are so many things that have changed … to the extent that we’ve had a doorbell put in so people can't just walk in, they've got to have an appointment and ring the doorbell first,” she said. “As soon as they come in there's a sanitising station, obviously masks and all the PPE. And the stylists – well everyone in the salon - have to change their PPE regularly.”

For more information about how businesses can reopen in a safe way, visit gov.uk/workingsafely.