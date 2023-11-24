Watch live view of Rafah crossing as Israel and Hamas four-day ceasefire starts
Watch a live view of the Rafah crossing as Israel and Hamas agree four-day ceasefire on Friday (24 November).
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has begun at the scheduled time of 7am, which will follow the release of 13 women and children under a Qatar-brokered truce.
Hostages will be released nine hours after the beginning of a humanitarian pause in Gaza, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.
Increased aid for Palestinians will start to enter Gaza “as soon as possible”, Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari added.
It is expected that at least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during the four-day ceasefire under a new deal with Israel, brokered by Qatar and the US.
Dozens of children and their mothers held captive in Gaza since Hamas’s brutal incursion into Israel on 7 October will be freed via Egypt, according to the agreement.
