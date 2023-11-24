Watch live view of Rafah crossing as Israel and Hamas four-day ceasefire starts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Rafah crossing as Israel and Hamas agree four-day ceasefire on Friday (24 November).

A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has begun at the scheduled time of 7am, which will follow the release of 13 women and children under a Qatar-brokered truce.

Hostages will be released nine hours after the beginning of a humanitarian pause in Gaza, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

Increased aid for Palestinians will start to enter Gaza “as soon as possible”, Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari added.

It is expected that at least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during the four-day ceasefire under a new deal with Israel, brokered by Qatar and the US.

Dozens of children and their mothers held captive in Gaza since Hamas’s brutal incursion into Israel on 7 October will be freed via Egypt, according to the agreement.