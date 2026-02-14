Lindsey Vonn says her latest surgery after Olympic crash 'went well' and she can return to US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsey Vonn's latest surgery on her left leg that she broke in the Olympic downhill “went well” and now she “will be able to finally go back to the U.S.,” the American skiing standout said Saturday.

The 41-year-old Vonn is being treated at a hospital in Treviso.

She crashed 13 seconds into her run during last Sunday’s race and was airlifted off the course by helicopter. She said Monday she had suffered a “complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

She said on Wednesday that she had a “successful” third surgery.

Nine days before Sunday’s crash, Vonn ruptured the ACL in her left knee in another crash. Even before then, all eyes had been on her as the feel-good story heading into the Olympics for her comeback after nearly six years of retirement.

“I have been reading a lot of messages and comments saying that what has happened to me makes them sad,” Vonn said on Instagram. “Please, don’t be sad. Empathy, love and support I welcome with an open heart, but please not sadness or sympathy. I hope instead it gives you strength to keep fighting, because that is what I am doing and that is what I will continue to do. Always.

“When I think back on my crash, I didn’t stand in the starting gate unaware of the potential consequences. I knew what I was doing. I chose to take a risk.”

Vonn’s father, Alan Kildow, told The Associated Press on Monday that his daughter will no longer race if he has any influence over her decision.

But Vonn concluded her latest message by saying she is “still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will.”

