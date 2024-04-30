Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK police arrest man wielding a sword in east London. 5 people are taken to the hospital

London police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 April 2024 10:30

UK police arrest man wielding a sword in east London. 5 people are taken to the hospital

Show all 4

A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

He added that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

“We are not looking for more suspects,'' he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in