Dramatic footage shows suspect being tasered following Hainault stabbings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A sword-wielding man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 14-year-old boy can be seen being cornered and tasered by police officers in dramatic footage.

The video, obtained by the PA news agency, shows how officers shout at the suspect, saying “Don’t move, don’t f****** move”, after he is brought to the ground by three separate Taser discharges.

Wearing a yellow hooded top, the suspect can be seen climbing over a fence on to a residential driveway to the backdrop of police sirens in Hainault, east London.

Clutching the sword in his right hand, he makes his way across the driveway as officers step out of a nearby marked car.

One officer can be heard shouting “Stay where you are” as his colleagues appear to split up and corner the suspect.

The suspect can be seen holding his left arm up in defence as one Taser is discharged.

The same officer discharges their Taser again, as a female officer can then be seen discharging her Taser at the suspect.

Footage then shows seven officers swarm around the suspect, with three brandishing truncheons and the two officers with Tasers still pointing them at him.

A male officer then shouts “Don’t move, don’t f****** move” as they attempt to retrieve the weapon from the suspect.

The words “Suspect contained” are then heard as a female officer pulls the sword away from the man.

Armed officers then race to assist those already apprehending him, before one man shouts “Suspect secure, suspect secure”.

The suspect is then told “You are under arrest for murder” just over a minute after officers attempted to apprehend him.