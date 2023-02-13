Flying taxis might be closer to lift-off than we expect

Imagine being able to stroll to your local “vertiport”, where you can jump aboard an electric air taxi. After taking off vertically like a helicopter, it will transition to a plane, whisk you noiselessly across the city sky, then drop you gently at your crosstown destination.

It could be a reality sooner than you think, as fleets of flying taxis could start to appear in major cities within a decade.

eVTOL stands for Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing vehicle, and this entirely novel aircraft is driving the “urban air mobility” movement.