Flying taxis might be closer to lift-off than we expect
Once the thing of sci-fi legend, blue-sky thinkers are spending billions to get the industry off the ground, says Sean T Smith
Imagine being able to stroll to your local “vertiport”, where you can jump aboard an electric air taxi. After taking off vertically like a helicopter, it will transition to a plane, whisk you noiselessly across the city sky, then drop you gently at your crosstown destination.
It could be a reality sooner than you think, as fleets of flying taxis could start to appear in major cities within a decade.
eVTOL stands for Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing vehicle, and this entirely novel aircraft is driving the “urban air mobility” movement.
