Can there be humour in a couple’s struggle to conceive? A new comedy says ‘yes’ – and I can relate to that
‘Romantic Getaway’ explores what happens when a couple goes to criminal lengths to pay for IVF, and while my story never went so far – I understand their desperation, writes Charlotte Cripps
We can’t let this be our last chance,” says Deacon when his partner Allison has a miscarriage in Sky Comedy’s Romantic Getaway. They’ve just had a failed NHS IVF attempt – it’s painful, but what’s the next step?
Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan star as a couple who steal cash to fund private IVF treatment in this new six-part series that airs on 1 January 2023.
It might sound hard to fathom but I relate to their plight. I might not have gone to those lengths when I was struggling with the cost of private IVF treatment and infertility but I know the fear of cash running out while trying to make it happen.
