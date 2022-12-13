Jump to content

Can there be humour in a couple’s struggle to conceive? A new comedy says ‘yes’ – and I can relate to that

‘Romantic Getaway’ explores what happens when a couple goes to criminal lengths to pay for IVF, and while my story never went so far – I understand their desperation, writes Charlotte Cripps

Tuesday 13 December 2022 21:30
Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan star as Deacon and Allison, a couple struggling to afford private IVF

Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan star as Deacon and Allison, a couple struggling to afford private IVF

(Sky UK)

We can’t let this be our last chance,” says Deacon when his partner Allison has a miscarriage in Sky Comedy’s Romantic Getaway. They’ve just had a failed NHS IVF attempt – it’s painful, but what’s the next step?

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan star as a couple who steal cash to fund private IVF treatment in this new six-part series that airs on 1 January 2023.

It might sound hard to fathom but I relate to their plight. I might not have gone to those lengths when I was struggling with the cost of private IVF treatment and infertility but I know the fear of cash running out while trying to make it happen.

