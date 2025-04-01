Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A colossal fire erupts in Malaysia, apparently from a burst gas pipe

A colossal fire erupted Tuesday in a Malaysian suburb outside Kuala Lumpur, prompting evacuations of nearby homes

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 April 2025 04:07 BST
Malaysia FIre
Malaysia FIre (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A colossal fire erupted Tuesday in a Malaysian suburb outside Kuala Lumpur, prompting evacuations of nearby homes.

The towering inferno near a gas station in Putra Heights in central Selangor state was visible for kilometers (miles).

Dozens of Selangor firefighters were sent to the scene. Department director Wan Mohamad Razali Wan Ismail was cited by The Star English-language newspaper as saying that firefighters on the ground identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire.

No further details were immediately available.

Pictures and videos of the fireball went viral on social media, with some residents saying they felt the doors and windows of their homes shaking believed to be due to the fire explosion earlier.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in