Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball after series of ‘Ukrainian strikes’

Vladamir Putin’s key Russian gas pipeline erupted into a huge fireball after a series of "Ukrainian strikes".

The major explosion hit the key Russian gas pipeline for the second time in ten months.

According to the Telegram channel Shot, the explosion occurred near the village of Lykhma, in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO).

Footage filmed several miles away captured the glow from the inferno that engulfed the Yamburg-Yelets 1 main supply pipe.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated and comes amid a series of sabotage strikes on key Russian energy facilities linked to the war in Ukraine.

The Independent has not been able to independently verify the footage.