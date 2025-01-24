Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of writers and actors have backed a letter written to BBC boss Tim Davie, calling for the broadcasters to rethink plans to axe drama on BBC Radio 3.

Since its launch in 1967, BBC Radio 3 has been the home of audio dramas. But having had its time on air dwindle in the years since, the last remaining drama slot on the station - at 8pm on Sunday - is now set to be axed in April.

The decision to remove drama from BBC Radio 3 has sparked despair among creatives and listeners.

A letter sent to Tim Davie by The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, The Society of Authors, and union Equity UK described the plans as “short-sighted” and warned that the “complete loss” of Radio 3 drama would be “catastrophic.”

A petition opposing the move, signed by over 7,000 people, stated: “The removal of Radio 3 drama effectively wipes out the only platform for 90-minute full-length radio plays in the UK, which the BBC has pioneered for years.”

( Getty Images )

The petition added: “The only beneficiary of these cuts are large commercial US platforms such as Audible, allowing them to keep rates low and ignore the high contractual standards set by the BBC, which are often used as a benchmark within the wider audio drama industry.”

A BBC spokesperson acknowledged the concerns but said the broadcaster had made the “tough decision” to “sharpen the focus of Radio 3 as a classical music network” in light of “significant financial pressures.” They added that while the Radio 3 drama slot would be axed, more than 200 hours of drama would still air on Radio 4 each year.

Campaigners, however, argue that Radio 4 does not offer the same creative freedom as Radio 3 due to its shorter time slots and stricter formats.

A number of writers and actors have taken to social media to voice their dismay and promote the petition.

British playwright Jack Thorne took to social media to share his own experiences of radio drama. ( PA Wire )

British playwright Jack Thorne, best known for writing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, shared his experiences with radio drama. “Radio drama was where I learnt what drama could do,” he wrote. “I got to write plays about Notre Dame, the Angel of the North, the London riots and the A34 ring road. I love listening to it and writing it, and I am certain future generations need it in this time of general creative retreat.”

BAFTA award-winning writer Gail Renard also supported the petition, writing on X: “The BBC is quickly becoming the Cheese Shop without any cheese. How about fewer layers of management and putting the money towards producing drama and comedy programmes? Please sign.”

Award-winning author and Royal Society of Literature fellow Catherine Johnson added her support by sharing the petition and encouraging others to sign.

In response, a BBC spokesperson reiterated the corporation’s commitment to audio drama, saying: “The BBC continues to be the biggest original audio drama commissioner in the UK, broadcasting more than 200 hours of drama on Radio 4 each year and reaching almost 5 million listeners weekly. We are committed to the genre and to working with new and exciting writers, as well as bringing a huge range of drama to new and existing audiences.”