There is a small number of BBC stars and managers whose behaviour is “simply not acceptable” and which goes unaddressed, a review ordered after the Huw Edwards scandal has found.

Vowing to “draw a line in the sand”, Dr Samir Shah, who chairs the BBC’s board, warned that employees who “abuse power or punch down or behave badly” have no place at the corporation and will be “found out”.

Those people make life “not just difficult, but at times unbearable” for colleagues, he said.

The report by consultancy firm Change Associates, found there was no toxic culture overall at the BBC after taking views from 2,500 staff members and freelancers, with many employees reporting that the culture has improved in recent years.

But the review – announced in August 2024 after presenter Edwards admitted accessing indecent images of children, and was handed a suspended prison sentence – warned that there is a “minority of people who behave unacceptably and whose behaviour is not addressed”.

“These people work in both on and off-air roles, dotted across the organisation in different functions and departments,” it said. “They are often in positions where power could be abused.

“Even though they are small in number, their behaviour creates large ripples which negatively impact the BBC’s culture and external reputation.”

open image in gallery Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended for two years after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children ( Lucy North/PA )

In response to the findings, the BBC said it was taking immediate action, including launching a refreshed code of conduct, with specific guidance for on-air presenters, and a more robust disciplinary policy. The broadcaster will also roll out a new “Call It Out” campaign intended to promote positive behaviour and challenge poor conduct.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “This report represents an important moment for the BBC and the wider industry. It provides clear, practical recommendations that we are committed to implementing at pace. I’m grateful to everyone who took part and contributed.

“The action we are taking today is designed to change the experience of what it is to be at the BBC for everyone and to ensure the values we all sign up to when we arrive here – the values that, for most of us, are what made us want to come to the BBC in the first place – are lived and championed by the whole organisation each and every day.”

