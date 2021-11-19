Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has withdrawn from the running to become the next chairman of media watchdog Ofcom.

In a letter to The Times, he said he had decided not to re-apply for the role after he was not successful after the first round of interviews.

PM Boris Johnson’s alleged favourite candidate has quit the contest despite the government having decided to rerun the appointment process to give him another chance.

Mr Dacre, 73, said he would instead be taking up an “exciting new job in the private sector” despite “many senior members of the government” urging him to try again.

After leaving the Daily Mail General Trust (DMGT) this week after 42 years, including 26 as editor of the Daily Mail, it was reported that he was Mr Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews.

Mr Dacre described his experience of the process as an “infelicitous dalliance with the Blob” and claimed the civil service had influenced the decision to reject him because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

“The Blob” is a term favoured by Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings to describe the collective ranks of the civil service.

Mr Dacre wrote to the newspaper: “To anyone from the private sector, who, God forbid, has convictions, and is thinking of applying for a public appointment, I say the following: The civil service will control (and leak) everything; the process could take a year in which your life will be put on hold; and if you are possessed of an independent mind and are unassociated with the liberal/left, you will have more chance of winning the lottery than getting the job.”

In another attack on the civil service, Mr Dacre said his new private sector job “struggles to create the wealth to pay for all those senior civil servants working from home so they can spend more time exercising on their Peloton bikes and polishing their political correctness”.

He also warned that the new chair of Ofcom would face an “awesome challenge” trying to regulate “the omnipotent, ruthless and, as we’ve learnt, amoral tech giants”.

Mr Dacre took aim at Ofcom’s current chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes, adding: “Whether Ofcom, whose chief executive is a brilliant career civil servant, latterly at the Ministry of Housing, has the wherewithal to deal with such issues, is a different kettle of fish.”