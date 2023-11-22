For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has consistently been one of the most-watched shows in the TV calendar - but a controversial addition to the line-up could have changed things this year.

The reality show is an annual ratings winner for ITV, pulling in an average of nine to 11 million viewers throughout each series.

However, the 2023 launch episode lost a huge number of viewers compared to previous offerings, with an average of just seven million viewers.

While this still makes I’m a Celebrity the biggest entertainment launch across any channel, it was still down from the peak of 10 million, and average of 9.1 million, who watched the launch episode in November 2022 .

Viewers are attributing the dip to the inclusion of controversial ex-politician Nigel Farage. Since the GB News host was revealed in the line-up, long-time fans of the show announced plans to boycott it, and the ratings dip has been branded “the Farage effect”.

