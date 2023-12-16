Matthew Perry death: What are ‘the acute effects of ketamine’?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been revealed in an autopsy report released on Friday.

The 54-year-old Friend’s actor was found dead seven weeks ago in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home, after a live-in assistant found him floating lifeless and face down in the pool.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office has concluded his death “an accident” and a result of the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” the report said.

The actor had been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health (PA)

What is ketamine and ketamine infusion therapy?

Ketamine is a general anaesthetic and reduces sensations in the body making users feel dream-like, detached, chilled, relaxed, happy but also confused and nauseated.

It can be used for both humans and animals according to the anti-drug advisory service Frank.

Perry had been having ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety at the time of his death, an experience he had written about in his memoir.

His most recent official intake had been a week and half before he was found unresponsive at his home.

But the medical examiner concluded that the ketamine found in his stomach couldn’t have been from his last infusion as it lasted only 3-4 hours in the system.

The report couldn’t specify the “exact method of intake” and no needle marks were found.

Mourners stand outside the home of Matthew Perry (AP)

What are the ‘acute effects of ketamine’?

The levels of ketamine found are suspected to have caused “lethal effects” including overstimulation of his heart and depression of his breath which led to a “lapse into unconsciousness” and submerging in the pool where he is thought to have drowned.

His coronary artery disease contributed to an “exacerbation of ketamine induced myocardial effects on the heart”- meaning it reduced his heart’s ability to pump blood around his body after the ketamine took effect, according to a summary by the senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian.

Perry, who had battled with depression and addiction for years had been open about his struggles, and the report suggests he had been “reportedly clean from drug use for 19 months”.

Following his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

The Friends star was known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom (Channel 4)

Perry’s cause of death comes days after co-star Jennifer Aniston revealed she had been messaging him on the morning of his passing, describing him as “happy and healthy”.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one,” she told Variety.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.