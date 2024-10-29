Car crashes through Australian school fence, injuring 5 children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A car crashed into a Melbourne school on Tuesday, injuring five children, including one who was in critical condition, police said.

The car crashed through a fence at the Auburn South Primary School just after 2:30 p.m. local time, a police statement said.

“One child has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and four others have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

The driver was arrested and will be interviewed, police said, adding that the cause of the crash will be investigated.

The injured children had been sitting on a park bench, an unnamed Education Department official said, according to Australia Broadcasting Corp.

An Education Department spokesperson declined to comment to The Associated Press.