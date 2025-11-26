Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shark attack in Australia leaves woman dead, man critically injured

A shark attack off Australia's east coast has killed a woman and seriously injured a man

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 November 2025 23:54 GMT
A shark killed a woman and seriously injured a man off the Australian east coast on Thursday, police said.

Emergency services were called to the beach in Crowdy Bay, 360 kilometers (224 miles) north of Sydney, following reports that two people in their 20s had been bitten by a shark at 6:30 a.m., a police statement said.

Witnesses helped the pair before ambulance paramedics arrived, but the woman died at the scene, police said.

The man had sustained “serious injuries” and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Police have not detailed the circumstances of the attack.

Police said they would liaise with experts to determine the species of the shark responsible.

The beach in the Crowdy Bay National Park had been closed to swimmers after the attack.

The national park is known for beach camping, fishing spots and hiking tracks.

A shark fatally mauled a man in his 50s off a Sydney beach in September. Two sections of the man's surfboard were recovered from the scene at Long Reef Beach.

