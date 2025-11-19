The 2025 Country Music Association Awards are almost here: How to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Excuse me, you look like you like... country award shows. And you're in luck: The 2025 Country Music Association Awards are here. So, what should you expect?

Probably a lot of women taking home prizes they deserve! Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead this year's nominations with six nods each.

There's a lot of stiff competition: Wilson, who is hosting the ceremony, is also competing for the night’s highest honor — CMA entertainer of the year — against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year’s winner in the category.

That's not all: The nominees for new artist of the year are Langley, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

And the legendary Vince Gill will be presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shaboozey, Combs, Stapleton, Langley, Moroney, Top, Wetmore, Wilson and Wilson. Jr will all perform, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays and the rapper BigXThaPlug.

The 59th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central on ABC. It will become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.