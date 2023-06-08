Inside the lavish $1.55m estate visited by Theodore Roosevelt now for sale

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lavish estate frequented by a former president is available to buy for $1.55M.

Located in Fayetteville, New York State – where holiday lovers can escape from the hustle and bustle of The Big Apple, the luxurious home built in the late 1800s has since been furnished with extravagant statues, art pieces and even hunting trophies.

The White Estate, also known as “Fairfield’ is an integral part of American history with the 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Gustav Stickley, and Cornell University’s co-founder and first president Andrew D. White amongst guests.

After over a century of hosting famous faces, the Fairfield Estate is ready to welcome a new owner for $1.55M.

It has been listed by Michael DeRosa, lead real estate broker and auctioneer at Michael DeRosa Exchange.

He told Jam Prime: "The Fairfield Estate is a property of significance with important architecture and craftsmanship that we just do not see today.

The White Estate in New York State - the exterior. (Jam Press/@?michaelderosaexcha)

"From the moment you enter, you notice a beauty and refinement that is truly rare and almost indescribable." said, real estate broker Michael DeRosa.

He added: “The Fairfield Estate is of exceptional importance, and it has achieved historic notoriety within its lifetime.

“The home has an association with notable people; distinctive characteristics of architecture; and has important historical value.

“This home has historic importance for the following reasons.

The stunning home spans across five spacious floors, boasting seven bedrooms, two en-suites and an additional five bathrooms.

“Gustav Stickley built only two residential libraries in his lifetime and this remarkable house has one of them.

“Andrew Dickson White, co-founder and First President of Cornell University owned the Fairfield Estate with his nephew prominent lawyer Andrew S. White.

“Andrew Strong White’s wife, notable concert singer, Clare Alcee performed at the White House for President Franklin Roosevelt and Eleanor and used the Fairfield Estate as her creative muse.

“In 1912 Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, Andrew S. White and others opposed to the Republican party’s presidential candidate, William Howard Taft, met at Andrew S. White’s home in Fayetteville, New York.

The stunning home spans across five spacious floors, boasting seven bedrooms, two en-suites and an additional five bathrooms. (Jam Press/@?michaelderosaexcha)

They formed a third party which they named "The Progressive Party" and chose Roosevelt as their candidate.

“The property has received several upgrades and additions during its history.

“A restoration taking 10 years to complete and approximately $2 million was invested preserving architectural integrity.

“The whole exterior has just been impeccably painted. The house has been extremely well maintained, it is sparkling with brilliance, and move-in ready.”

The home - which is described as one-of-a-kind masterpiece –has 12,000-square-feet of living area with huge windows that look out onto the luscious gardens.

The lucky new owner will have 4.5 acres of land to expand on the intricate garden work.

A large swimming pool gives this Victorian home a modern touch and provides plenty of potential for a summer get-together.

With the Lyndon Golf Course adjacent to the property and the Onondaga Country Club across the street – getting to know the new neighbours will be a breeze.

On the lower floor of the property, there is one bedroom with an ensuite as well as stunning French doors open out onto the patio and poolside.

It has been listed by Michael DeRosa, lead real estate broker and auctioneer at Michael DeRosa Exchange. (Jam Press/@?michaelderosaexcha)

The main floor features a large living room that opens up into a delightful sunroom as well as a fully kitted out kitchen with a breakfast nook and pantry.

In honour of the property’s academic ties to Cornell University there is a grand study designed by Gustav Stickley.

After over a century of hosting famous faces, the Fairfield Estate is ready to welcome a new owner for $1.55M.

On the second floor, there are an additional five bedrooms including the master that boasts a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

Above the master bedroom is an additional floor featuring a grand loft with a unique cupola above it on the fourth floor.

The property and its surrounding estate is listed with Michael DeRosa Exchange for $1.55 million.