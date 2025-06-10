Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Rep. McIver indicted on federal 'charges from skirmish at New Jersey immigration center

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver has been indicted on federal charges alleging she “forcibly impeded" immigration officers during a skirmish outside a New Jersey detention center

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 June 2025 00:24 BST

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted Tuesday on federal charges alleging she impeded and interfered with immigration officers outside a New Jersey detention center while Newark’s mayor was being arrested after he tried to join a congressional oversight visit at the facility.

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba announced the grand jury indictment in a post on X.

“While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve,” Habba said.

McIver, a Democrat, had been charged in a complaint by Habba last month with two assault charges stemming from the May 9 visit to Newark’s Delaney Hall — a 1,000-bed, privately owned facility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses as a detention center.

McIver disputed the allegations as baseless and defended her presence at the facility as part of her authorized role as a member of Congress.

