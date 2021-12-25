Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations.
In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row.
Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins.
Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.
Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today.
‘Just the pick-up that 100,000’s of people alone on Christmas Day need'
One person isolating shared the message Test and Trace sent on Christmas Day, saying they could be fined if they leave the house.
“Just the pick-up that 100,000’s of people alone on Christmas Day need,” they tweeted.
Hundreds of thousands face Christmas in isolation
With the UK facing rising cases and record daily tallies, hundreds of thousands are facing isolation on Christmas Day.
Over the previous three days alone, more than 300,000 cases were reported - sending all these into isolation over the festive weekend.
Some have shared their stories and pictures of Christmas Day in isolation on social media.
Here are just a few:
Christmas Day jabs in the Netherlands
Elsewhere in Europe, people are going to get their Covid jabs today.
Here are some images from Rotterdam in the Netherlands:
Christmas written on vaccine booths at East London centre open today
Christmas is written on some of the vaccine booths at a site delivering doses in Redbridge in East London today, a Sky reporter at the centre said.
He said it was “filling up”, with around 1,000 expected to visit on Christmas Day.
Support for Boris Johnson slumps among Tory voters
Amid accusations of Christmas parties during Covid restrictions last year, a new poll has suggested a slump in support for the prime minister.
A majority of Conservative voters at the last general election want Boris Johnson replaced as party leader and PM, it found.
Adam Forrest reports:
Majority of Tory voters want Boris Johnson replaced in 2022, poll finds
Chancellor Rishi Sunak most favoured replacement with public, survey reveals
Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican with Covid masks
Christmas Eve Mass took place in the Vatican with Covid precautions, with members of the audience seen wearing face masks.
It went ahead before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, despite the resurgence in Covid-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
See here:
Sadiq Khan’s pandemic warning as he delivers Christmas message
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has warned the “pandemic isn’t over yet” in his Christmas message, as he urged people to be cautious and follow guidance as they enjoyed festive celebrations.
Watch his message here:
Cancelled flights
Thousands of flights have been cancelled around the festive weekend.
People affected have been sharing their stories on social media:
People queue for Christmas jabs
Queues have formed at pharmacies as people waited to get Christmas Day jabs.
Read more:
People queue for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas Day as Covid battle continues
NHS England has thanked those who are working or volunteering on Christmas Day.
Covid jabs on Christmas
One centre offering jabs on Christmas Day is the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Eastbourne in East Sussex.
Here are some images from this morning:
