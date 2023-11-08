For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Parliament debates the King’s Speech agenda with law and order at the forefront on Wednesday (8 November).

MPs will debate the government’s legislative agenda as set out in the speech by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament. Rishi Sunak has revealed plans to make law and order a key election battleground with a series of measures promising tougher sentences for killers and rapists in the King’s Speech.

The prime minister also used the monarch’s annual address to parliament to create a dividing line with Labour on climate change, with a new law bringing in annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea.

The King’s Speech also confirmed plans to ban young people from smoking – with the PM aiming to stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes in England.

Mr Sunak has also introduced new legislation to expand the use of self-driving vehicles – which clear the way for buses and lorries to operate autonomously by the end of the decade.