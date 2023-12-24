Watch Live: Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with mass at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

For the third year running, the service is being held in the early evening, rather than what is otherwise known as ‘Midnight Mass’.

Surrounded by other religious figures, the Pope usually emphasises the lessons of Christmas, and how it reflects current world events.

Thousands will gather in St Peter’s Square surrounding the cathedral to watch on. The address is also broadcast on TV in 72 countries around the globe.

In a pre-Christmas message on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote a message encouraging people to ‘deprive’ themselves of something so they can ‘offer it to a neighbour in need’, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

On Christmas Day, Francis will deliver his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” message to the world.