Did Moscow order the death of the oligarchs’ London lawyer?

It is 6.56pm, Wednesday 3 March 2004. A new white six-seater £1.5m Agusta A109E helicopter lands under an overcast sky at Battersea heliport, London. Waiting impatiently on the tarmac and clutching his two unregistered Vodafone mobile phones is a broad-shouldered 45-year-old lawyer named Stephen Curtis. He is not in the best of moods. Three minutes earlier he called Nigel Brown, his head of security, regarding disputed invoices sent to a Russian client. “Look, I have to go now,” he snaps.

Curtis climbs aboard the helicopter and at 6.59pm, the chopper lifts off into the gloomy London sky. It is misty with broken clouds at 3,800ft but conditions are reasonable for flying, with visibility of seven kilometres.

The lawyer turns off both phones and sits back. After a stressful day of dealing with demanding Russian clients from his £4m penthouse overlooking the Thames, he is looking forward to a relaxing evening at home at Pennsylvania Castle, his 18th-century retreat in Portland, Dorset.