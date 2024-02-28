Alexei Navalny’s wife issues chilling Putin warning to West

Alexei Navalny’s wife has claimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin killed, tortured and starved her husband, saying “he is capable of anything”.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg today (28 February), Yulia Navalnaya said: “Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny.

“On his orders, Alexei was tortured for three years. He was starved in a tiny stone cell, cut off from the outside world and denied visits, phone calls and then even letters.”

The funeral of the Russian opposition leader, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson said.