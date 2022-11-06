Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake
Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness.
It's still unclear what was in the envelope.
Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement that the incident “is incredibly concerning” and she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t harmed.
“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy,” Hobbs said. “I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”
