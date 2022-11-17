Jump to content

Heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled over engine fire risk

Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickups in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 November 2022 13:44
Ram Truck Recall
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions.

The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch of a fire.

Stellantis, formerly FiatChrysler, is still developing a repair. In the meantime the company says owners can still drive the trucks but drivers should contact a dealer if they see a dashboard warning light.

The company says it has 16 reports of fires and 48 complaints, field reports and warranty claims due to the problem. It's aware of one minor injury caused by the issue.

Owners are to be notified by letter starting Dec. 30. They can contact Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403.

