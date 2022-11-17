✕ Close Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.

The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.

In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the Donald Trump loyalist who has amplified the former president’s false narrative that the election was stolen from him.

Ms Lake, meanwhile, has branded the results of the election “BS” and has repeatedly attempted to sow doubt in the validity of the outcome. Two days on, she is still refusing to concede.