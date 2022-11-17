Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Far-right candidate calls results ‘BS’ after falling short in governor’s race
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.
The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.
In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the Donald Trump loyalist who has amplified the former president’s false narrative that the election was stolen from him.
Ms Lake, meanwhile, has branded the results of the election “BS” and has repeatedly attempted to sow doubt in the validity of the outcome. Two days on, she is still refusing to concede.
ICYMI: Kari Lake campaign accuses Arizona election officials of running a ‘third world election’
Kari Lake has not conceded in the race for Arizona governor, and her campaign has shared videos of people accusing election officials and poll workers of malfeasance.
Her campaign’s “war room” Twitter account has accused her opponent and current secretary of state Katie Hobbs as well as election officials in Maricopa County of running a “third world election” that is “creating a whole generation of new ‘election deniers’.”
Videos shared by the campaign show voters detailing problems with ballot processing machines, which election officials had admitted were an issue as technical difficulties led to delays and frustrations.
There was a solution: Voters could place their ballots in a secure box at each polling location used for that exact issue. “Box 3” boxes have been the subject of conspiracy theories and rampant speculation, suggesting that the ballots were tossed out entirely.
But some of Ms Lake’s chief allies told voters not to trust them, including Kelli Ward, chair of the state GOP:
ICYMI: Damning letter from Arizona GOP official demands resignation of state party chair
Under Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Arizona GOP, 2022 midterm elections will be the first in nearly 50 years that Republicans have lost a majority of statewide races.
Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, called for Ms Ward’s resignation.
“Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Republican Party has been an unmitigated disaster,” she wrote in a damning letter on Tuesday.
“For the good of the party she claims to love, and for the future of the state that we all cherish, Kelli Ward must do the right thing,” she added. “Kelli Ward must resign as the Arizona Republican Party Chairman.”
Arizona voters call on Maricopa County officials to resign and cancel the election in public hearing
In a hearing on Wednesday, one week and a day after Election Day, Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors were hit with a flood of complaints during a public hearing alleging malfeasance in the wake of GOP losses in statewide races.
ABC 15 reporter Nicole Grigg compiled a reel of their complaints:
Steve Bannon claims Kari Lake will fight election outcome ‘to the bitter end’
Far-right activist and former Trump aide Steve Bannon was reportedly “clear-eyed about the unfavorable numbers” before Kari Lake’s election loss.
But he told his War Room listeners this week that Ms Lake’s campaign – backed by Trump allies and far-right activist groups – is working “behind the scenes” to challenge Katie Hobbs’s vistory.
“Don’t think that Kari Lake that is not going to fight this one down to the bitter end,” he said.
He repeatedly suggested that the state decertify the results, echoing his baseless narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump – claims that have been popular fundraising mechanisms to propel ultimately unsuccessful reactionary campaigns over the last two years.
But off the airwaves, Ms Lake’s campaign was being advised to a more measured approach to the outcome and not “storm the castle,” according to The Washington Post.
ICYMI: Katie Hobbs pledges to protect abortion rights in state with century-old ban
In a speech to supporters on Tuesday, governor-elect Katie Hobbs said she will move to repeal a more than century-old ban on abortion in the state that was allowed to take effect after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade.
The anti-abortion law was updated in 1901. But Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. The sweeping abortion prohibition from the state’s territorial history decades earlier has remain on the books, but unenforced, for more than a century, despite the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling found the law and others like it unconstitutional.
In September, two months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, a judge allowed the ban to take effect.
Damning letter from Arizona GOP official demands resignation of state party chair
Under Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Arizona GOP, 2022 midterm elections will be the first in nearly 50 years that Republicans have lost a majority of statewide races.
Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, called for Ms Ward’s resignation.“Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Republican Party has been an unmitigated disaster,” she wrote in a damning letter on Tuesday.
“For the good of the party she claims to love, and for the future of the state that we all cherish, Kelli Ward must do the right thing,” she added. “Kelli Ward must resign as the Arizona Republican Party Chairman.”
Arizona GOP candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general are endorsing Trump
Donald Trump endorsed all three GOP candidates for Arizona’s top statewide offices. All but two of them lost, and another race is still too close to call.
On Tuesday night, as the former president was announcing his candidacy for 2024, those candidates all pledged their support.
‘Conservatism wins in Arizona. Crazy does not’: Analysts reflect on GOP losses after Republicans call for resignation of party chair
Arizona’s Republican Party chair Kelli Ward faces calls to step down after high-profile midterm election losses, including Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Democratic candidates saw historic success; the state will be represented by a Democratic governor and secretary of state, with two Democratic Senators in Congress, defeating far-right candidates who rejected the 2020 presidential election outcome and promoted baseless claims about the electoral process.
“Conservatism wins in Arizona. Crazy does not,” according to Chris Baker, a Republican political consultant who works on congressional and legislative races in Arizona and elsewhere.
“The Republican Party in Arizona is at a crossroads right now,” he told the Arizona Mirror. “Is this the direction we want to continue in?”
Fewer than 800 votes separate Democratic candidate and election denier in Arizona attorney general election
Democratic candidate for attorney general Kris Mayes is leading Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 771 votes as of Wednesday, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Mr Hamadeh, along with Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, promoted false claims about the 2020 election during the campaign. All candidates were endorsed by Donald Trump.
Ms Lake and Mr Finchem lost their elections.
The 31-year-old former prosecutor said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s victory in the state in 2020, and he amplified debunked conspiracy theories that “mules” manipulated the outcome.
Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance
The twice-impeached former president who fuelled an attack on the US Capitol to overturn the 2020 election admitted on Tuesday night that the party enraptured by his bogus narrative of election fraud and endless grievances did not do so well in midterm elections.
Nearly every candidate he endorsed at the state level in battleground states he lost and then challenged were defeated.
His endorsed Senate candidates in battleground states Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania also failed.
“Much criticism is being placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better and frankly, much of this blame is correct,” he said. “But the citizens of our country have not yet realised the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold.”
Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance
Many of the former president’s preferred candidates lost key races
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies