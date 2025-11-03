A Rome medieval tower partially collapses, badly injuring a worker and trapping another

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A medieval tower in the heart of Italy's capital, near the famous Roman Forum ruins, partially collapsed on Monday during renovations of the structure, critically injuring one worker and trapping another, authorities said.

Hundreds of tourists watched as firefighters used a mobile ladder to bring a stretcher to the upper level of the Torre dei Conti to rescue the worker who remained trapped.

During the rescue attempt, another part of the structure partially collapsed, sending up a cloud of debris and forcing firefighters to quickly retreat.

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari confirmed that the one remaining worker remained trapped hours after the initial collapse. He added that a rescued worker was being treated in critical condition and that another three workers were rescued unharmed.

The initial collapse happened some time before noon, and did not appear to have involved any bystanders.

Queen Paglinawan was working in a nearby gelato parlor when she heard the two loud noises from the town in quick succession.

“I was working and then I heard some like falling, and then I saw the tower collapse in a diagonal way,'' Paglinawan, 27, said as yet another collapse occurred in the background.

German student Viktoria Braeu passed by the scene just as the partial collapse during the firefighters' rescue occurred.

“We were just at the Colosseum … and we were just walking to get some food. ... And then we were like, ‘It’s probably not long until it's going to go down,' and then it just started erupting,'' said Braeu, 18.

Four firefighters later approached the first-floor window on two mobile ladders, but were quickly pulled back when dust emerged. Authorities then positioned a drone in front of the window in an apparent attempt to check the condition of the trapped worker.

The Torre dei Conti was built in the 13th century by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family. The tower was damaged in a 1349 earthquake and suffered subsequent collapses in the 17th century.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli were at the scene, but declined to speak with reporters.