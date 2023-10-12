IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the move by the Russian Olympic Committee on Oct. 5 violated the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic body.

Adams said the suspension has not yet affected the possibility of neutral Russian athletes competing at next year's Paris Olympics.

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games