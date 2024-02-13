Watch live: Massive Nor’easter snowstorm blankets New York City

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a massive Nor’easter snowstorm blankets New York City on Tuesday (13 February).

The Northeast US is bracing for a winter storm today, with New York City projected to see up to eight inches of snow before Wednesday, the NWS forecasts.

Thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — may also hit New York City, NWS Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.

Parts of New York could also see coastal flooding Tuesday morning through mid-day, the NWS said.

Officials are warning impacted residents to avoid travel and prepare for significant airport delays as the storm blows in.

This nor’easter comes just over a month after the first winter storm of 2024 hit the region, ending two-year-long snowless streaks for several cities, including New York City and Philadelphia