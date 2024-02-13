Watch live: Massive Nor’easter snowstorm blankets New York City
Watch live as a massive Nor’easter snowstorm blankets New York City on Tuesday (13 February).
The Northeast US is bracing for a winter storm today, with New York City projected to see up to eight inches of snow before Wednesday, the NWS forecasts.
Thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — may also hit New York City, NWS Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.
Parts of New York could also see coastal flooding Tuesday morning through mid-day, the NWS said.
Officials are warning impacted residents to avoid travel and prepare for significant airport delays as the storm blows in.
This nor’easter comes just over a month after the first winter storm of 2024 hit the region, ending two-year-long snowless streaks for several cities, including New York City and Philadelphia
