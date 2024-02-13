Jump to content

Watch live: Massive Nor’easter snowstorm blankets New York City

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 13 February 2024 12:59
Watch live as a massive Nor’easter snowstorm blankets New York City on Tuesday (13 February).

The Northeast US is bracing for a winter storm today, with New York City projected to see up to eight inches of snow before Wednesday, the NWS forecasts.

Thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — may also hit New York City, NWS Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.

Parts of New York could also see coastal flooding Tuesday morning through mid-day, the NWS said.

Officials are warning impacted residents to avoid travel and prepare for significant airport delays as the storm blows in.

This nor’easter comes just over a month after the first winter storm of 2024 hit the region, ending two-year-long snowless streaks for several cities, including New York City and Philadelphia

