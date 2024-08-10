Support truly

The family of Bebe King, six, who died after being stabbed in Southport have paid tribute to their daughter, and described how their other child witnessed and managed to escape the attack.

Parents Lauren and Ben King said their world had been shattered by the death of their precious youngest daughter on 29 July at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space.

They praised the extreme bravery of their older daughter, Genie, after revealing that the nine-year-old was in the same class and saw the horrific attack unfold.

“She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her,” they said in a statement released via Merseyside Police.

“Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family.”

From left to right: Ben King, Bebe King, Lauren King and Genie King ( Merseyside Police )

The parents said they were “deeply touched” by the response across Liverpool and further afield.

“Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore,” they said.

“The outpouring of love and support from our community and beyond has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time. From the pink lights illuminating Sefton and Liverpool, to the pink bows, flowers, balloons, cards, and candles left in her memory, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown to our family.”

They said their thoughts are with everyone involved in and affected by the knife attack, and thanked the emergency services for their care and professionalism.

“We are also thinking of Elsie and Alice’s families, who are sharing in this unimaginable loss, and we hold them close in our hearts,” they added.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her. She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do.”

Thousands of counter-protesters demonstrated peacefully on Wednesday night ahead of expected further far-right unrest ( PA Wire )

Axel Rudakubana, 18, of Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of a bladed article.

Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were pronounced dead shortly after the incident, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar later died from her injuries in hospital.

Eight more children were injured, including five left fighting for their lives in hospital. Two adults were also in critical condition.

Rudakubana was remanded into custody in a youth detention centre to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing on 25 October.

The deaths of the children sparked riots across the country after far-right mobs seized on false information shared regarding the identity of the suspect.

Police had warned more than 100 demonstrations could take place on Wednesday after a week of violence from hooligans who have attacked police, torched hotels, attacked ethnic minorities and subjected them to vile racist taunts.

But around 25,000 anti-racist demonstrators took to the streets of Britain on Wednesday night to defy the far-right and send a message that communities would not be divided by hate.

The night air fizzed with energy as counter-protesters chanted “we fight back”, “refugees are welcome here” and “oppose Islamophobia” across cities and towns in the UK.