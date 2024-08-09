✕ Close Counter protest rallies across the UK

Police must remain on high alert in preparation for possible further unrest across the country, the prime minister is understood to have warned during a Cobra meeting on Thursday.

Speaking at his third emergency cabinet meeting since far-right violence began sweeping Britain last week, Sir Keir Starmer praised police and the quick sentencing of thugs involved in the rioting.

It comes after the National Police Chief’s Council said 20 riot-related events and three counter-gatherings were planned for today, with thousands of officers still on standby.

So far, 483 people have been arrested in relation to violent disorder across Britain following the stabbing of three young girls in Southport last Monday.

Two rioters who were “at the forefront” of violent far-right disorder on Merseyside have been jailed over their “disgraceful” actions.

John O’Malley, 43, and William Morgan, 69, were both handed a sentence of two years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting to violent disorder last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley joined his officers at dawn for raids to arrest rioting “thugs” following the anti-racism protests on Wednesday.

