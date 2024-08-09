UK riots latest: Starmer urges police to maintain high alert as nearly 500 arrested over far-right disorder
Around 483 people have been arrested over violent disorder across Britain following a stabbing attack in Southport
Police must remain on high alert in preparation for possible further unrest across the country, the prime minister is understood to have warned during a Cobra meeting on Thursday.
Speaking at his third emergency cabinet meeting since far-right violence began sweeping Britain last week, Sir Keir Starmer praised police and the quick sentencing of thugs involved in the rioting.
It comes after the National Police Chief’s Council said 20 riot-related events and three counter-gatherings were planned for today, with thousands of officers still on standby.
So far, 483 people have been arrested in relation to violent disorder across Britain following the stabbing of three young girls in Southport last Monday.
Two rioters who were “at the forefront” of violent far-right disorder on Merseyside have been jailed over their “disgraceful” actions.
John O’Malley, 43, and William Morgan, 69, were both handed a sentence of two years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting to violent disorder last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley joined his officers at dawn for raids to arrest rioting “thugs” following the anti-racism protests on Wednesday.
Have you been affected by this? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk
Farage reaches out to Elon Musk as he rages about ‘open borders’ media conspiracy
Nigel Farage has reached out to billionaire X owner Elon Musk alleging a conspiracy between the government and media to support “open borders” as he doubles down on a key claim about the Southport stabbings.
The Reform UK leader posted a video directed at Musk, who has himself been behind a tirade of tweets attacking the UK, its government and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer over the handling of the far-right riots.
Musk has been supporting claims that there is a “two-tier” approach to Muslims and the white working class as well as calling the UK authorities “the woke stasi” over attempts to control incitement to hate and misinformation on social media.
Farage reaches out to Musk as he rages about ‘open borders’ media conspiracy
The Reform UK leader is facing protest outside his office at the weekend after claims he ‘peddled comnspiracies’ over Southport tragedies
Editorial: The British people have spoken – racism has no place here
Disgusted by the far-right violent disorder that has erupted in so many towns and cities, the great silent majority of the British people turned out in force to make their own protest – for decency, for tolerance, for respect and for the rule of law.
They did not feel the need to propel burning bins at the police, to attack asylum seekers, commit arson, loot shops, besiege places of worship or persecute their Muslim friends, colleagues and neighbours.
After days in which some of the worst of Britain was on shameful display has come a turning point – one where the law-abiding citizens of this country have decided that “enough is enough”.
The British people have spoken – racism has no place here
Editorial: By standing up to the far-right rioters, the UK has shown that there is no place here for violence, intimidation and bigotry
Watch: Pensioner tells police 'I'm English' during arrest for carrying weapon at Liverpool riot
Watch: Heartwarming moment pensioner stops rapper on street to check on him amid UK riots
'Refugees welcome': Dozens attend anti-racism rally at Stormont
Crowds gathered at the parliament buildings in Belfast today to oppose the rioting seen across the city in the past week.
Dozens of people showed their support for the Stand Against Racism Unite in Hope and held banners reading “refugees welcome” and “hate is never the answer”.
It comes as the Northern Ireland Assembly is recalled to discuss the recent violent disorder.
Lancashire man arrested on suspicion of using social media to encourage violent disorder
A 39-year-old from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of using social media to encourage others to take part in violent disorder, Merseyside Police said.
The man from Rufford, Ormskirk, was held on suspicion of encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence, believing one or more will be committed. He was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in violent disorder himself in Southport on July 30.
Watch: Former National Front member reveals moment realised he was ‘absolute scum’ during violent attack
Sadiq Khan says he does not feel safe as a Muslim following riots
Sadiq Khan has said he is not safe as an openly Muslim politician in the wake of the riots. The Mayor of London said he had “felt triggered” by the events of the last week and was heartbroken that his children’s generation had felt scared.
Asked whether he felt safe as a Muslim politician, Mr Khan said: “Clearly I’m not safe, which is why I’ve got police protection.”
“Like a lot of people of my generation, I felt triggered by the events of the last couple of weeks in particular,” he told The Guardian.
“It’s difficult to explain the ripples when you’ve been targeted because of your religion or colour of your skin and you can’t change either of those things. And whether you’re seeing physical acts of violence taking place in the North-West or the North-East, you feel it in London.
“What’s heartbreaking to me is my children’s generation had never experienced what I had. And they, for the first time, were scared. I thought I’d be the last generation to be scared, simply for who I am. And it breaks my heart.”
