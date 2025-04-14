Trump defends Putin over Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy: ‘It was a mistake’

Donald Trump has said he was informed that Russia’s missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy was a “mistake”.

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck Sumy on Sunday (April 13), killing at least 34 people and wounding at least 117 in one of the war’s deadliest strikes.

“I think it was terrible, and I was told they made a mistake, but I think it's a horrible thing,” the US president told reporters on Sunday evening.

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a global response to the strike, which marks the second large-scale attack claiming civilian lives in just over a week.