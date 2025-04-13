At least 32 dead as Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian city of Sumy on Palm Sunday

Two Russian missiles struck the northeastern city of Sumy in Ukraine as people walked to church to celebrate Palm Sunday (April 13).

At least 32 civilians have been killed and 83 more injured in the attack, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “tough” international response, writing on Telegram: "Only scoundrels can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people."

The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine's top diplomats accused each other of violating a US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure.