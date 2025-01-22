Kai Trump reveals what young Barron Trump got up to in the White House

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump has revealed what his son, Barron, used to get up to in the White House as a child during his father's first term in office.

The 17-year-old recorded a behind-the-scenes vlog of her grandfather's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Monday (20 January).

In the YouTube video, Kai revealed that she and her cousin, now 18, used to play hide-and-seek together in the grounds of the the president's official residence.

Kai also reminisced how they would play soccer on the front lawn, asking if she should release a soccer vlog with Barron.